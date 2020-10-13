Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Purchases 2,309 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in ONEOK by 10.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 683,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Argus cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.