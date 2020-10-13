Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Purchases 1,243 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $915,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 113,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 45,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,098. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

