Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Buys Shares of 56,111 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000. PPL makes up approximately 1.5% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 93.9% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

NYSE PPL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.51. 92,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,699,741. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

