Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires 6,665 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.5% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 135.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Insiders purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.12. 2,144,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,111,633. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.