ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,110 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 2.5% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.26. 100,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,783. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.19.

