Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) PT Raised to $4.25 at Scotiabank

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $3.50 to $4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 104.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARNGF. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners initiated coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

OTCMKTS:ARNGF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,218. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

