Antofagasta’s (ANFGF) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Antofagasta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Investec upgraded Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Antofagasta stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. Antofagasta has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $15.00.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

