Anheuser Busch Inbev’s (BUD) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BUD. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 96.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,988,378 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $440,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,754,015.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,455,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $152,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7,455.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,420,722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $70,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after buying an additional 1,071,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 9.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,743,465 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $381,753,000 after buying an additional 693,844 shares during the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

