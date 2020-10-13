Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 1,994.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,994.17 ($26.05).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American plc (AAL.L) to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,475 ($19.27) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of AAL traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,930.20 ($25.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,389. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,876.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,729.86. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46. Anglo American plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,266 ($29.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Anglo American plc (AAL.L)’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

In other Anglo American plc (AAL.L) news, insider Marcelo Bastos bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,859 ($24.29) per share, with a total value of £9,295 ($12,143.98). Insiders have acquired 523 shares of company stock worth $973,679 over the last three months.

Anglo American plc (AAL.L) Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

