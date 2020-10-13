Analyzing Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) and Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) and Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a beta of 3.63, suggesting that its stock price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lions Gate Entertainment has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and Lions Gate Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group N/A N/A N/A Lions Gate Entertainment -2.22% 6.26% 2.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and Lions Gate Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lions Gate Entertainment $3.89 billion 0.50 -$188.40 million $0.38 23.11

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lions Gate Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and Lions Gate Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lions Gate Entertainment 0 4 4 0 2.50

Lions Gate Entertainment has a consensus target price of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 32.40%. Given Lions Gate Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lions Gate Entertainment is more favorable than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Lions Gate Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Lions Gate Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lions Gate Entertainment beats Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the exploration and production of rare earth elements primarily in South America. It focuses on exploration for tantalum and niobium minerals. The company holds rights to a 778 acre property located in Santa Cruz, Venezuela. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group was founded in 1999 and is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Pictures segment is involved in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired. The Television Production segment engages in the development, production, and worldwide distribution of television productions, including television series, television movies and mini-series, and non-fiction programming, as well as sells and licenses music from television broadcasts of its productions, and licenses its films and television programs to ancillary markets. This segment also sells or rents television production movies or series on packaged media and through digital media platforms; and produces, syndicates, and distributes 90 television shows on approximately 40 networks. The Media Networks segment distributes STARZ branded premium subscription video services; streaming services on subscription video-on-demand platforms; and content and other programming services. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

