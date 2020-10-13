Analysts Set Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) PT at GBX 46.70

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 46.70 ($0.61).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TLW shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of TLW stock opened at GBX 17.21 ($0.22) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 7.17 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 221.03 ($2.89).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

