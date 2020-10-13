Analysts Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.18. KeyCorp posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 77.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 110.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 522.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 57,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,619,563. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

