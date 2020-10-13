Analysts Expect HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for HMS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.25. HMS also posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HMS will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HMS.

Get HMS alerts:

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.54 million. HMS had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of HMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMSY. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HMS by 33.6% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 432,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 108,914 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in HMS by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in HMS by 57.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

HMSY traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,394. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.76. HMS has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HMS (HMSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.