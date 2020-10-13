Analysts Expect Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) to Post $0.04 EPS

Analysts predict that Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Exfo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Exfo also reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exfo will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exfo.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Exfo had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXFO. TD Securities raised their price target on Exfo from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Exfo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exfo by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 391,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 53,412 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exfo by 409.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exfo by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 28,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Exfo by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 37,383 shares in the last quarter. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exfo stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 22,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,721. Exfo has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $164.30 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

