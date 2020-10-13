Analysts Anticipate Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Rite Aid reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 101.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rite Aid from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Rite Aid stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.76. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,847,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,710,000 after acquiring an additional 221,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 209,094 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,036,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after buying an additional 34,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 4,539.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 445,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

