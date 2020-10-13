Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist

Truist lowered shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Truist currently has $251.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.38.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $239.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amgen has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The firm has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.