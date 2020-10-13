American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at B. Riley

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.38.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.63.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director David S. Mulcahy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $195,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,851.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 83.6% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,469,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,820 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 644.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 392,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after buying an additional 340,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,319,000 after buying an additional 314,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,803,000 after buying an additional 217,788 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 100.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 205,827 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.