American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Stock Position Reduced by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEP traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.14. The company had a trading volume of 23,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,201. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.13. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

