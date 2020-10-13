Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

AMRC has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ameresco from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $223.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 371.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

