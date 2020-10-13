Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,439.10.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $39.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,482.00. 174,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,093,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,724.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,203.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,772.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

