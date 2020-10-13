Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Pinnacle Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 88.8% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $691,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 134.9% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 59,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $115,833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,122 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,491,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $41.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,484.23. 154,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,093,728. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,203.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,772.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,724.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,439.10.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

