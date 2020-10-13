Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 32,736 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $691,320,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 59,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $115,833,000 after buying an additional 34,122 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,593,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,491,748,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,439.10.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $36.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,479.00. 145,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,093,728. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,203.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2,772.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,724.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

