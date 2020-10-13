Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $31.53 on Tuesday, reaching $3,474.46. 190,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,093,728. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,724.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,203.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,772.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,439.10.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

