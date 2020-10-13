Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Increased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.77. 116,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,972,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

