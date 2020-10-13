Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €53.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALO has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.88 ($58.68).

EPA:ALO opened at €41.53 ($48.86) on Friday. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The business’s fifty day moving average is €44.98 and its 200 day moving average is €42.75.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

