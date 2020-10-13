Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.50 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a fair value rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens raised their price target on Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.38.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $27.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.58. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 84,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 52,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

