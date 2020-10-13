Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th.

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 16,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $651,597.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 111,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,073.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 44,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,827,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,239 shares of company stock worth $7,268,581 over the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,379,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 289.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 52.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 28,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

ALLO stock opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

