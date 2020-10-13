Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.
ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.
Shares of ALSN stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $39.19. 2,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,269. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $49.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 18.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 104.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 38,788 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 41.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 73,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 358,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 132,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.
Allison Transmission Company Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
