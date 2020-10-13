Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMOT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of AMOT stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.54. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $86.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 4.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter valued at $228,000. 54.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

