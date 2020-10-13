Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.44.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $588,009,000 after acquiring an additional 97,364 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Allegion by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,403,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,208,000 after buying an additional 58,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after buying an additional 64,389 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Allegion by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,266,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,094,000 after buying an additional 889,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Allegion by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,701,000 after buying an additional 166,115 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALLE traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,769. Allegion has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $139.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.55 and its 200-day moving average is $99.73. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.87 million. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

