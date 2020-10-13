Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALGT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $127.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $183.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 65,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $7,873,567.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,572,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,836,116.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,870 shares of company stock worth $24,208,483 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 385.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after buying an additional 118,302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 9.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

