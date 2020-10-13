AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded AGM Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGMH opened at $14.99 on Friday. AGM Group has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67.

AGM Group Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services.

