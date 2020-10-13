AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.19.

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AGCO from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,564. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average is $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. AGCO has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,546 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $184,585.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,046 shares of company stock worth $1,088,685. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in AGCO by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 156.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 181.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 121.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 909,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,965,000 after acquiring an additional 497,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.