Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEGN. TheStreet raised shares of Aegion from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aegion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aegion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Aegion alerts:

Aegion stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Aegion has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.95 million, a PE ratio of -73.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $245.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aegion will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of Aegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEGN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Aegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 126,997 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aegion by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.