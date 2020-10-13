Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.21.
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $84.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.47 and its 200-day moving average is $64.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $98.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.30.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,065.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,635 shares of company stock valued at $39,566,516 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
