Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $84.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.47 and its 200-day moving average is $64.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $98.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,065.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,635 shares of company stock valued at $39,566,516 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.