Addison Capital Co Sells 61 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Addison Capital Co decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.9% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 6,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,290 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,449,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 66.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,228 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 103.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,032,000 after purchasing an additional 712,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 115.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,325,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,982,000 after purchasing an additional 708,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $166.94. 16,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Gabelli cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. G.Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total transaction of $195,985.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,352.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

