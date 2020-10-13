Addison Capital Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Addison Capital Co lowered its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Square were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter worth about $9,078,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 31.0% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,788,000 after purchasing an additional 304,530 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Square by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,507,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Square by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,777,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,551,000 after purchasing an additional 126,571 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total transaction of $446,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,202,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,905 shares of company stock valued at $72,283,828 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Square from $80.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

SQ stock traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.28. The stock had a trading volume of 161,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,001,520. The firm has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a PE ratio of 298.66 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $191.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.47.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

