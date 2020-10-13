Addison Capital Co Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Addison Capital Co cut its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. SEA comprises about 6.3% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in SEA were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 25.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,156,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $445,790,000 after purchasing an additional 841,778 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at $151,608,000. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in SEA by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,654,389 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $284,657,000 after purchasing an additional 98,994 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in SEA by 30.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,727,380 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $185,244,000 after purchasing an additional 403,516 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in SEA by 44.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,493,496 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $163,284,000 after purchasing an additional 459,743 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.78. 41,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,712,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.58 and a 200-day moving average of $104.58. Sea Limited has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $175.60. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.