Addison Capital Co Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Addison Capital Co cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.6% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 6,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,566.16. 64,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,690. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,522.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,424.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,064.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

