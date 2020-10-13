Addison Capital Co Buys 599 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Addison Capital Co raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 194,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,577,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $16,952,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,237,501. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.31.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

