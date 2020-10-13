8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EGHT. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued a buy rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.11.

8X8 stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $46,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,972.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $60,171.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,492. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in 8X8 by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in 8X8 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 313,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

