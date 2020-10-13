598 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 598 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $6.33 on Tuesday, hitting $131.30. 812,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,323,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.62 and a 200 day moving average of $117.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

