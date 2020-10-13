5,730 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Acquired by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9,166.7% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $61.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,644. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $62.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.23.

