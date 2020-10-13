440 Shares in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 12.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $9,493,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.47.

ORLY traded up $8.69 on Tuesday, reaching $467.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,559. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $462.05 and its 200 day moving average is $421.11. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $487.95.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $799,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total value of $4,643,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,589 shares of company stock valued at $30,041,208 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

