$41.64 Billion in Sales Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce $41.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.27 billion and the lowest is $40.24 billion. AT&T posted sales of $44.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $169.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $167.38 billion to $170.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $172.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $166.36 billion to $177.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.65.

T stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.78. 1,104,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,098,984. AT&T has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $200.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in AT&T by 8.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 99,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in AT&T by 5.4% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 162,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.3% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 93,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 5.4% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

