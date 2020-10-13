3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $817.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $91,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,958.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. State Street Corp grew its stake in 3D Systems by 21.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,161,314 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 727,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 125,617 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 29.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,601,385 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 367,141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,097 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,147 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 101,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

