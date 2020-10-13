360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QFIN. CLSA started coverage on 360 DigiTech in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.47.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $12.51 on Friday. 360 DigiTech has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $472.75 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $536,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 841,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 475,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 70,629 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 1.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 180,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 194.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,911 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

