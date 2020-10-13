2,020 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.23.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,563. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $9,554,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,032 shares of company stock worth $19,530,127. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

