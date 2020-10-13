$2.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) will report earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75. Meritage Homes posted earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $9.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $10.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $14.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.22.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $201,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,300 shares of company stock worth $20,491,499. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 302.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 45,960 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 137.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,693 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 20.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 369,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 63,625 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

MTH stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.77. 5,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,497. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.72.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

