$2.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the highest is $2.75. Meritage Homes reported earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $9.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $10.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $14.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.96 million.

MTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.22.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,497. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.72.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $201,754.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $300,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,491,499 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth $11,635,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 137.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,693 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 18.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,205,000 after acquiring an additional 219,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 17.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 173,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at $8,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

